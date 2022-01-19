Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall filed for reelection Wednesday morning, the first day of filing for the May 7 municipal election.
Paschall is seeking his second term as mayor after taking the oath of office in May of 2019.
“It’s my honor and privilege to serve as Weatherford’s mayor,” Paschall said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last three years, but there’s more work to do and we are ready for the challenge.”
Paschall serves as president of the Parker County Mayor’s Council, one of several initiatives he pointed to as examples of increased teamwork and cooperation.
“The leaders of Parker County are working together in an unprecedented way,” he said. “We have increased cooperation between local public schools, private schools and Weatherford College while also developing productive partnerships with state leadership. We can accomplish so much more by working together than we can apart.”
Paschall said he wants to continue to strengthen and increase local investment in public safety, promote an emphasis on the success of small business for the local economy, maintain superior financial stability for the city and continue the conservative fiscal use of taxpayer dollars.
“The last 18 to 24 months haven’t been easy for any of us, but I’m proud of how our city has responded to crises like COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri,” he said. “Our city staff and leadership have worked hard under an expectation of excellence and delivery of quality customer service for the citizens of Weatherford.”
The mayor was also selected to serve on the Interstate 20 Corridor Steering Committee for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Paschall, 51, served on the Weatherford Independent School District Board for nine years, from 2006 to 2015. He served six years as an officer and two years as board president.
He has been an active volunteer for the city of Weatherford since 2005, having previously served on the Building and Standards Board and the Citizens Capital Advisory Committee, the Municipal Utility Board and as chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. In addition, he was in the inaugural graduating class of Citizens University in 2016, a 10-month program allowing citizens to learn more about the operations and scope of city services. Paschall was also selected as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2019 by the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce.
Paschall earned a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from Tarleton State University. He has spent nearly 25 years in the commercial and personal insurance marketplace, including 13 years owning and operating an independent agency. Paschall Insurance Group was named Small Business of the Year by the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce in 2006.
Paul has been married to his wife, Courtney, for 24 years. They have two children and attend North Side Baptist Church.
