WEATHERFORD – Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall by invitation has joined the I-20 Corridor Study Central Working Group led by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The I-20 Corridor Study was initiated by the Planning and Programming Division of TxDOT as a long range, holistic review of the nationally significant interstate corridor. The purpose of the study is to identify multimodal needs and prioritize improvements that facilitate the movement of people and goods along the interstate.
“I am very excited to represent Weatherford and fellow North Texas constituents on such an important project that will benefit all of Parker County,” said Mayor Paul Paschall. “It’s no secret that Parker County is experiencing substantial growth and being involved in this study is one of my top priorities as mayor.”
Stakeholder and public engagement are critical components of the study. The study will be guided through a Corridor Steering Committee with input from three segment working groups, TxDOT districts, the public and private sector entities. The members include county judges, city mayors, representatives from the Texas Freight Advisory Committee and Border Trade Advisory Committees to name a few. Representatives from New Mexico and Louisiana are also involved with the study.
“The impacts of the I-20 corridor on Weatherford have been noticed in the last decade, especially during morning and afternoon commutes,” Paschall said. “We are seeing more accidents due to increased traffic counts, which has increased the strain on our public safety personnel. My participation with the I-20 corridor study works hand in hand with our commitment to public safety in Weatherford.”
The I-20 Corridor Study will continue through 2022 with a final corridor improvement strategy. For more information, please visit www.txdot.gov and use keyword I-20 Corridor Study.
