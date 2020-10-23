Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 17-23, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
OCT. 17
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram BLVD., 9:37 a.m. Student suspected to be under the influence of drugs/alcohol and released to his parents.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:51 a.m. Two females and one male arrested for assaulting each other at a hotel.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 11:56 a.m. Male student found with illegal substances in a school. Student fled the school but was later located and transported to juvenile probation.
• HARASSMENT - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:35 a.m. Female in West Virginia reported being harassed by female in town.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1000 block of Barker Road, 1:01 p.m. Male and female assaulted each other.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1300 block if SE 14th Ave., 3:14 p.m. Marijuana found in the girls’ restroom and turned over to police.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 2500 block of SE 13th St., 5:51 p.m. Information in reference to custody dispute.
• HARASSMENT - 600 block of NW 8th St., 10:23 p.m. Female had vehicle vandalized.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:21 p.m. Female lost wallet but is not sure where.
OCT. 18
• DOMESTIC DISPUTE - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 1:04 a.m. Information in reference to verbal disturbance.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:24 p.m. Information report regarding possible criminal mischief between neighbors.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1300 block of SE 12th St., 11:18 a.m. Male bit by dog.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 200 block of SW 11th Ave., 2:58 p.m. Box of hypodermic needles found on the property.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:49 p.m. Physical fight between two females at a park.
• WELFARE CHECK - 600 block of SW 18th St., 2:55 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication on southwest side of town.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:50 p.m. Female was issued citation for theft and criminal trespass warning from a retail store.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:28 p.m.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 1400 block of SE 11th Ave., 7:03 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:25 p.m. Male shoplifted from a store.
OCT. 19
• WRECK - 2800 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 7:24 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 10:24 a.m. Business complained of parking issue for customers.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:55 p.m.
• THREATS - 400 block of NW 25th St., 11:25 p.m. Male subject punched female.
OCT. 20
• TRAFFIC STOP - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:32 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 12:51 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 400 block of SW 15th St., 12:33 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2400 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:29 p.m. Landlord reported damage to residence caused by previous tenant.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of SE 7th Ave., 8:10 p.m. Male reported female assaulted him.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 7:10 p.m. Female was bitten by a dog.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of SE 6th ave., 10:37 p.m. Male subject was arrested during traffic stop.
OCT. 21
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:06 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for possession of a controlled substance.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8 a.m. Information report.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of NW 4th Ave., 7:52 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication and possession of controlled substance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 8:30 a.m. Traffic stop led to the passenger being cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 10:13 a.m.
• WRECK - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:49 a.m.
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:46 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:59 p.m. Female shoplifted from Walmart.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of SE 5th St., 6;22 p.m. Female reported male allowing child to self dose medication.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 3400 block of S. Highway 180, 10:09 p.m.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:10 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of SW 11th St., 9:49 p.m. Male subject arrested outside of bar for outstanding warrant.
OCT. 22
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SW 3rd St., 12:57 a.m. Male arrested for violating protective order.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:56 a.m. Male subject reported damage to his residence and vehicle.
• HARASSMENT - 600 block of NW 20th St., 8:48 a.m. Information report regarding civil issues between a couple going through divorce.
• ANIMAL BITE - 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 9:08 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 290 block of S. Murco Drive, 11:01 a.m. Female took possibly three bottles of prescription medications.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 11:37 a.m. A city employee reported a water meeter had been tampered with, and water had been stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 9:32 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 4th St., 2:58 p.m. Outcry of physical abuse in the home regarding a juvenile female.
• FORGERY - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:02 p.m. A financial institution reported someone attempting to cash checks through a deceased person’s account.
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:03 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:41 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SW 1st St., 6:31 p.m. Female to be served criminal trespass warning.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SW 10th St., 9:56 p.m. Verbal argument between brothers.
OCT. 23
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 2:02 a.m. Criminal trespass warning issued to make subject.
• ANIMAL BITE - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:07 a.m. Female reported being bit by a dog.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 9 a.m. Information report.
• STRAYS - 900 block of SW 17th St., 11:36 a.m. Male reported being chased by a dog and shooting dog with pellet gun in defense.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:10 a.m. Male arrested for assault by contact family violence during a domestic violence situation.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:04 p.m. Female reported being sexually assaulted by two males.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 20th St., 4:14 p.m. Unattended death in a residential home.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 15-23, 2020.
OCT. 15
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 1:15 p.m. Cocaine found on a 15-year-old male.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:39 a.m. Male reported he was assaulted by his niece.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1000 block of N. Main St., 10:15 p.m. Baggie of methamphetamine found on the floor of a business.
OCT. 16
• WARRANTS - Man found to have active warrant out of Wisconsin and arrested.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:56 p.m. Woman reported she was assaulted by a male family member.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Driver found to be driving while intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:26 a.m. Two females reported being assaulted by a male.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 9:35 a.m. Male reported a suspect rented an item and failed to make payments or return it.
• FRAUD - 1200 block of Dirkson St., 11:45 a.m. Male reported a person representing the social security office contacted him requesting payment via a gift card.
• THEFT - 400 block of W. Water St., 2:45 p.m. Male reported a license plate on his trailer was removed.
• THREATS - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 1:16 p.m. Couple reported someone in a Chevrolet pickup pointed a gun at them while traveling on the highway.
• WRECK - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:06 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of Adams Drive, 11:45 p.m. Juvenile reported that his friend told him his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of College Ave., 10:30 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 11:29 p.m. The 16-year-old driver resisted arrest and assaulted officers. A 15-year-old passenger was also charged with resisting arrest.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of NW Ric Williamson Highway, 4:08 p.m. Female reported a Dodge pickup changed lanes and hit her vehicle, then left the scene without stopping.
OCT. 17
• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:21 a.m. Female reported an accident, and the driver of the other vehicle tried to strike her with his vehicle when she got out to document the incident.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:08 a.m. Female reported her juvenile son damaged the residence and threatened to kill her.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1300 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 8:50 a.m. Male reported items were removed from the toolbox of his pickup.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 10:45 a.m. Male reported someone damaged the front door of his apartment.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:17 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a family member.
• DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of Sloan St., 11:41 p.m. Man arrested for public intoxication.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of Ric Williamson Highway, 11:25 p.m. Passenger found to have active warrant out of Tarrant County, and was in possession of methamphetamine.
OCT. 18
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:58 a.m. Woman reported a known person drove off in with her vehicle without her permission and hasn’t returned it.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 4:47 p.m. Woman reported five individuals stole over $1,200 of merchandise from the business.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:40 p.m. Female was in need of medical assistance and transported by LifeCare.
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:58 p.m. Man found to be intoxicated in public and resisted arrest. A female on scene was arrested for interfering with officers’ attempts to arrest the male.
OCT. 19
• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:20 a.m. Male stayed at a hotel and left with paying the nightly fee.
• THEFT - 600 block of Southland Street, 9:16 a.m. Male reported silver dollar coins stolen.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2200 block of Taylor Drive, 6:38 a.m. Male reported guns and miscellaneous items stolen from his vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:20 a.m. Female juvenile found to be a danger to herself and/or others and transported to a facility for treatment.
• THEFT - 2100 block of Old Brock Road, 3:34 p.m. Male reported two political signs stolen from his yard.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 3:40 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by female family member.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:58 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by female family member.
OCT. 20
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:40 p.m. Woman reported being assaulted by family member.
• WARRANTS - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:12 p.m. Man arrested for outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of contraband.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 10:30 a.m. Man reported someone opening a workforce claim under his name, social security number and home address.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 3:35 p.m. Female reported a plasma cuter was stolen from the business.
• RESISTING ARREST - 1000 block of S. Main St., 3:49 p.m. Male 17-year-old arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 6:23 p.m. Male had visible injuries but refused to cooperate with investigation.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:02 p.m. Juvenile female reported being assaulted by her mother.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of S. Main St., 10:45 p.m. Passenger found to have several outstanding warrants and arrested.
• FRAUD - 800 block of S. Main St., 7:03 p.m. Woman reported a bank account was opened using a deceased family member’s information.
• ASSAULT - Female reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and caused damage to her vehicle.
OCT. 21
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 3:23 a.m. Male reported his roommate assaulted him.
• THEFT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10 a.m. Female reported her cell phone was stolen.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:03 a.m. CPS worker reported a female juvenile was possibly assaulted by a known adult male.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits. 1:06 p.m. CPS worker reported a female juvenile advised an unknown juvenile male had touched her inappropriately.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:59 a.m. Male reported a known suspect took his pickup and failed to return it.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 1:35 p.m. Juvenile female reported she was struck in the head by another juvenile.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:27 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of firearm with felony convictions, as well as possession of a dangerous drug.
OCT. 22
• BURGLARY - 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:45 a.m. Suspects arrested for stealing cigarettes.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 200 block of Alford Drive, 6:02 a.m. Male reported his vehicle and trailer were missing.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 8:20 a.m. Report of 12-year-old female assaulted by a 13-year-old female.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 7:56 a.m. Male found to be a danger to himself and/or others and was transported to a facility for treatment.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of S. Elm St., 1:10 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was struck by another and the driver fled without exchanging required information.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Bowie St., 4:40 p.m. Driver reported her vehicle was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler, which left the scene without providing information.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:46 a.m. Driver reported a truck struck his truck and left the area without stopping.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:34 p.m. Woman found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:17 p.m. Male and female reported to be arguing and female determined to have been assaulted by male.
OCT. 23
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of College Ave., 12:55 a.m. Male issued citation of theft for not paying his bar tab.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:16 a.m. Male found to be a danger to himself and/or others and transported to a medical facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.