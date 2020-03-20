Albertsons
Special hours for shoppers at risk between 7 - 9 a.m.
Antebellum Ale House
Closed for two weeks (beginning March 17 th)
Selling Gift cards ($25 gift card for $20) - profits go directly to staff to help with time off.
Antonio’s Mexican Restaurant
To-go and Pick-Up
Anytime Fitness Weatherford
Temporarily closed, until April 30th
Anytime Fitness App features access to over 1,000 workouts, and guidance
All memberships and personal training will draft as planned for the next 30 days. All members will be able to receive a credit on the back end of their membership for the time that we are closed.
Art 1st Custom Tattoo
Open 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Even though we practice good sanitation habits according to the OSHA and CDC guidelines year round, due to the covid-19 virus we want to add these extra precautions to protect ourselves as well as our clients and their families.
1) Please call 817-550-6789 to reschedule your appointment if you are sick or if you have been exposed to anyone that is sick
2) Please do not bring anyone with you to your appointment or consultation
We are still taking walk-ins but we ask that you call ahead to see if there is a wait.
Back Home Bakery
Call to place an order at 817-594-4003 and will deliver to car
Baker's Ribs
To go orders only! New hours of operation for now will be 11am to 7pm and closed on Sundays. Come in and order at our counter or use the drive thru window! Call 817-599-4229 to order ahead for your convenience.
Balentine’s Bakery II
To-go or curbside
Beefmaster Steakhouse
To-Go and curb side options available by calling (682) 262-1427
Place merchandise orders call 682-262-1427 or message their Facebook page
Belk
All stores temporarily closed to customers thru March 30
Better Health
Open normal business hours. Carside delivery available. Call 817-596-8818
Brookshires
Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is offering a temporary 5% daily discount for senior citizens through May 5, in all four banners it operates – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s. The discount is available to guests age 60 or older with valid ID.
Cactus Vaquera Boutique
Hours: Monday 12 - 5 pm; Tues-Friday 10:30 am - 5:30 pm, Saturday 11 am - 4:30 pm
Live sales every Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Facebook
Offer shipping on orders - can call 817.629.8661
Central Christian Church
Saturday 2:00 pm services Sunday at 8:30 am and 11:00 am continue as scheduled
11:00 am Sunday Service on Facebook Live
Dollar General
First hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers
Downtown Cantina
Curbside and To-Go
Dry Clean Super Center
Dry Clean Super Center has temporarily changed hours to 8 to 5 Monday through Friday and 8 to 1 on Saturday.
Dunkin’ Donuts
5 am - 7 pm
Drive-thru only
Full menu still available
Film Alley Weatherford
Closed until certain it is safe to once again welcome everyone back to facilities
Fire Oak Grill
Curbside and To-Go
Online ordering now available: https://squareup.com/store/fireoakgrill
Delivery within 5 miles of store
First United Methodist Church of Weatherford
Church Building & Office Closed through April 6th
Weekly Programs suspended until April 5th
Worship is moved online to website (9:45 am Contemporary Worship, 11:00 am Traditional Worship)
Fit USA Family Fitness
Temporarily closed, effective 12:00 am Friday, March 20 until 12:00 am April 3
We will be posting workouts/tips on our Facebook page to share with the community,
Members will be invited to join a private Fit USA Family FB Group
The kid’s club child care will be closed
All Silver Sneakers classes are canceled
Other group classes will remain on the calendar as scheduled until further notice. Participant numbers may be capped to allow for at least 6 feet of distancing between members
The gym is still open for regular 24 hour access and standard front desk/membership staffed hours
Flames Seafood Grill & Bar
Get 10% Off your whole order online with promo code: ToGo
Funky Munky Shave Ice Weatherford
Open 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Drive Thru only
The Full Cup
Closed until April 6th
Fuzzys Taco Shop
Online ordering with to-go pick up
Order through app and receive double rewards points
Golf Etc. Hudson Oaks
Open for business hours 9am - 5 pm
Monday - Saturday
After hour appointments available to reserve as well
Call to reserve 817-599-6684
Greenwood Baptist Church
Worship services entirely online
Harbor Freight Tools
Store location open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Healthy Fit Aledo
Healthy Fit and Kella Price Fitness are providing online free resources, including meditation for mental/emotional wellness, weekly meal planning and recipes, and workouts available via Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook Live. Starting this week, Healthy Fit Aledo will be offering complimentary health and wellness resources to the public, including access to their virtual studio, meal plans and recipes, mental and emotional wellness tips, and a virtual book club for professional development. Email: drkellabprice@gmail.com for more info.
Hutch’s Pie and Sandwich Shop
Call beforehand at 817-594-0751 for curbside or to-go orders places inside
Ila Arden Boutique
Ila Arden Kid’s Boutique is temporarily closed through March 30th.
We are offering free shipping and curbside pickup on all online orders from ilaardenkids.com and staying up to date on our Facebook page.
Mesquite Pit
Curbside pick-up
Montana Restaurant
Montana Restaurant in Weatherford, (1910 south Main Street , Weatherford Tx) has partnered with Door Dash to accommodate customers. We are also offering to go orders/curbside pick up. Normal operation hours as of now with normal menus, Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday hours are 11am-10pm, and Sundays hours are 11am-5pm
Nizza Pizza Pasta & Subs
To-Go and Drive-Thru only by calling 817-594-9090
Northside Baptist Church
Sunday Services only (Facebook, NSBC App, Roku and website)
Listen to services by radio station FM 88.5
Northside Remedy
Closed for two weeks (beginning March 17th)
Selling Gift cards ($25 gift card for $20) - profits go directly to staff to help with time off.
Nutrition Nation
Offering curbside service and local delivery
Parker County Grafix
Open
25% off in-store purchases
Pastafina
11 am - 10 pm - pick-up or curbside service
Planet Fitness Weatherford
Out of an abundance of caution, temporarily closed effective Tuesday, March 17th. We recognize that you were recently billed for your monthly dues and we will credit your payment for our closed days on your next monthly bill upon reopening. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reopen as soon as permitted.
And don’t forget, tune-in to daily Facebook Live for FREE at-home workouts for anyone and everyone. Get moving with trainers and even some surprise celebrity guests for a 20 minute or less workout.
Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant Weatherford
Family dinner for $28.95 - To-Go Only
Reggie’s Hen House
Regular hours of operation
Rio Mambo
Delivery
For delivery, please use one of our 3rd part vendors - Favor, DoorDash or UberEats (availability may vary depending on your location)
Curbside Ordering
Please proceed to your local Rio Mambo, park in the designated "Curbside Ordering" area (marked off with orange cones), and a member of our team will come outside to take your order.
Parking Lot Pickup
Call your local Rio mambo, place your order and make payment over the phone. You may also order online through our website/Eat24. Please let us know what model and color of your car you will be driving for pickup either over the phone or in the special instructions on Eat24. Park in the area away from the orange cones/away from the building and turn on your headlights. Your order will be brought to your car upon arrival.
Rival Sign Company - Weatherford
We know that a lot of our fellow local business owners are also having to make changes in order to stay open in during this time. Rival Sign Company in Weatherford will be offering 50% off Banners and Yard Signs for any businesses needing to communicate these changes to their customers
Ruby Mae Toy and Clothing Boutique
Free curbside pick up as well as free local delivery within 10 miles from store on orders over $25
Saltwater
Closed for Business here until Further Notice
Shep’s Place
Closed for Business here until Further Notice, beginning Saturday March 21
Shep’s Scoreboard
Closed for Business here until Further Notice
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Added services to keep numbers below 250.
Saturday: 4:30 pm (English), 5:30 pm (English), 7:00 pm (Bilingual)
Sunday: 8:00 am (English), 9:30 am (English), 10:45 am (English), 12:00 pm (Bilingual), 1:00 pm (Bilingual)
All other parish meetings, events, and gatherings canceled until further notice
The Swim Lesson People
Currently still running swim lessons.
Open swim and specialist programming periods are canceled.
Our “response” and measures to COVID19: http://theswimlessonpeople.com/covid19.html?fbclid=IwAR3Arz0ac_GT07Qq7C76H9YhgyhPfuxtrDamT-Y7LWHisVz7GjwxOzcC60E
Southside Bank
Southside Bank is temporarily changing its lobby service hours in North Texas branches from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday – Friday beginning Monday, March 23, 2020. The bank’s drive-thrus will still operate under normal business hours.
The bank has a location in Weatherford at 318 South Main St.
Target
We’ll reduce hours and close all stores by 9 p.m. daily. This will help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for our guests. And it builds on measures we shared earlier this month, including enhanced cleaning and more staffing for in-demand services that support social distancing, like Order Pickup and Drive Up.
We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
In addition to these changes, we’re fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials. We’ll continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.
Town Talk Foods
8 am - hour shopping for shoppers 60 years+ and immunodeficient only
Normal business for all shoppers - 9 am -6 pm Monday-Friday and 9-5 Saturday.
Twisted Snifter
Curbside pickup offered - call ahead 30 minutes to place order (817.550.3631)
Store still currently open for walk-ins
Ulta
Stores will close March 19
Walmart
Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. More info: https://bit.ly/3aSUBnl
Weatherford Fitness
Closed for two weeks, unless otherwise decided by the Governor of Texas and the CDC
Still offering smoothies (curbside pick-up) from the smoothie bar
Online classes/at home workouts will be shared with members through a private Facebook group
Whistle Hill’s Downtown Cafe
To-Go orders only by calling (817) 599-4311
Wingstop
Open for carryout and delivery
Yesterdays Sandwich Shop
$6.50 loaf of bread
Open until 6 p.m
Pick-up/curbside and delivery
Zeno’s on the Square
15% off all To-Go Orders
