WEATHERFORD — Five members of the Weatherford Police Department were honored Tuesday for their lifesaving efforts by members of the Weatherford city council.
Each officer was presented with a Life Saving Award from WPD Chief Lance Arnold, who described three incidents.
The first occurred in December of 2021, when Officers Najib Mahmud and Carlos Lazo, and Cpl. James Allain arrived at the scene of a reported domestic assault involving a stabbing at a location off Fort Worth Highway.
Mahmud and Allain detained the offender, placing him in a squad car, and Allain and Lazo located a woman who had suffered two life-threatening stab wounds.
“Allain applied his tourniquet to the victim’s arms to stop the blood loss,” Arnold said, while Lazo arrived with his medical kit and began packing the wound with gauze to stop further blood loss.
LifeCare arrived and took over, transporting the victim to a nearby hospital where she underwent immediate surgery.
“The victim has since called the department to thank the officers, and there is no doubt that Allain and Lazo’s actions assisted in saving the victim’s life,” Arnold said.
In late September of 2021, Sgt. Todd Raymond and Officer Cody Zamarron responded to a local motel, where a man had punched out a window and sustained a large laceration to his arm, losing a considerable amount of blood and collapsing after attempting to flee from officers.
Raymond placed a tourniquet on the man’s arm while Zamarron applied a pressure bandage to stop the bleeding.
“Despite the resistance of the intoxicated subject impeding officers’ attempts to help, their actions contributed to saving his life,” Arnold said.
The final incident occurred the morning of Sept. 6, regarding a welfare check at Love’s Country Store.
An employee had begun performing CPR on another employee found on the floor of the women’s bathroom.
Officer Devin Jones began assisting with CPR until LifeCare and Weatherford Fire Department arrived, and the woman was transported to a hospital for further care.
“Officer Jones acted without hesitation to assist in saving a human life,” Arnold said.
Following their presentation, the officers received a standing ovation from city staff and those in attendance.
“On behalf of the council and the staff and citizens, you’re some of the finest people that we could ever have in our community,” Mayor Paul Paschall said. “I know you feel it on a daily basis, but I want you to see, in our eyes and our faces, how much we appreciate what you do for our citizens and the lives you save.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.