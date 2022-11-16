Update: Weatherford ISD ordered a fourth campus, the Ninth Grade Center, placed in a "secure" due to safety precautions. The suspect is still being sought.
Weatherford PD is currently searching for an armed and dangerous felon who was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona.
As of 3:30 p.m., Curtis and Wright elementaries, as well as Hall Middle School, remained on a temporary "secure," formerly known as a lockout, because of police activity in the area, according to a message from Weatherford ISD, which noted that students and staff were safe inside the buildings.
Police said the subject is wanted and fled on foot during a traffic stop. He is a Hispanic male, mid 30's, with short hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a maroon t-shirt. The t-shirt was found discarded, and he may be in a white tank top or shirtless.
The public is advised to call 9-1-1 if they see the suspect, and not to approach.
Weatherford ISD also sent out a notification at 3 p.m. to parents of students at the three campuses, noting the safety measure would likely affect dismissal.
- For the safety of our students, those who walk home from school will remain at school until a parent can pick them up.
- Students who are picked up in the car line will be held inside until their car is next in line. Please expect this to delay the pickup process by a few minutes.
- Students who ride buses will be escorted from the campus to their bus and should arrive at their stop on schedule.
Updates will continue as they become available.
