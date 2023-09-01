Skill and a vision of Texas won awards for photographer Mitzi Ames at this year’s State Fair of Texas art contest.
A Weatherford Art Association member, Ames competed in the Teacher and Professional Category, joining some of the toughest competition in the event.
An iconic image of a Texas boot and stirrup won first place in the Any Subject BW (adult) category. Ames took this shot at the American Military Celebration, now called Liberty and Loyalty Foundation for a United We Brand event, where she volunteered to photograph military veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD. They were photographed branding, roping, tagging inoculating and herding.
An extreme close-up shot of a bee at Clark Gardens was awarded an Honorable Mention in the Animals color category.
“Feliciano,” taken at Nickel City Bar as part of Fort Worth Foto Fest earned second place honors in the Portrait Color (Adult) category.
“Tony” and his granddaughter “Rinley” rounded out Ames’ entries, garnering a second and first place award in black and white portrait (adult) and (child) categories.
