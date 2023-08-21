AUSTIN – A Weatherford resident claimed a Lotto Texas jackpot prize worth an estimated annuitized $8 million for the drawing held on June 17. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant received $4,784,297.17 before taxes.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (2-5-13-16-23-38), and was purchased at Tiger Mart 51, located at 102 E. Interstate 20, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
