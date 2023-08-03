Sunshine. Hot. High 106F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Ryder Flynn aboard Stylish Top Brow.
Weatherford’s Ryder Flynn took home the 2023 National Cutting Horse Association Foundation Scholarship Cutting Junior championship title July 29.
Flynn, riding Stylish Top Brow, took the win with a score of 224.
