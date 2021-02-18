To avoid widespread impacts to water service, the City of Weatherford is requesting customers to limit water use to essential needs, including reducing the flow through dripping faucets.
The combination of burst pipes at homes or businesses, water main breaks and increased customer demand from dripping faucets are creating extraordinary high-water demand.
Customers who are running faucets to help prevent freezing pipes should ensure that they are using the minimum necessary.
Surrounding cities, including Springtown and Mineral Wells, have issued boil water notices to their customers, but Weatherford has been able to maintain water service and their customers are NOT under a boil water notice.
