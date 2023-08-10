At the senior living community West Fork at Weatherford, birthdays are a big deal. One recent milestone birthday was celebrated by resident Annie Davila, who turned 95 in July.
Davila was born in Kerrville, Texas on July 13, 1928. She married Ezequiel Davila at 16 while in her senior year of high school. She went to night school for a year in order to earn her GED.
Davila was very active in the Catholic church and traveled a lot with her family. She and Ezequiel were married for 60 years before he passed away. They have four children (two girls and two boys) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “So many, I can’t keep up,” she says.
Davila worked for an airplane factory for 10 years until it shut down. She then went on to work for James Avery Jewelers for 10 years in her hometown and was in charge of the vault. Afterward, she worked in the state hospital in the laundry office and was also in charge of the sewing department until she retired.
Outside of work, Davila enjoyed spending her time quilting, crocheting, reading and doing embroidery. She also volunteered for the Democratic Party for five years as well as at Peterson Hospital in Kerrville, where she made hats and stuffed bears.
When asked about her secret to longevity, “I have no idea. I just lived life, had a wonderful family, had a happy marriage, and always put them first,” Davila said.
In her opinion, the greatest technology that has been invented during her lifetime has been advances in communication, like “computers, phones, and the news on television.”
Thanks to Davila’s loving family and friends, residents had the joy of showering her with warm wishes and heartfelt celebrations for her birthday.
“Happy 95th birthday, Annie! Your West Fork family loves you dearly!” Activity Director Crystal Mills said.
