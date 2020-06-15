Megan B. Brandenburg, 30, of Weatherford, died after her vehicle traveled off Bankhead Highway at about 2:50 a.m. on June 12 for an unknown reason, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by [Brandenburg], was traveling east in the 4900 block of Bankhead Highway in Parker County. The Ford traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a driveway culvert, went airborne and overturned,” DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. “The Ford caught fire and burned after the impact. Brandenburg was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.”
No further information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.