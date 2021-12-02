A Weatherford woman was killed and a passenger transported for medical treatment after a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 920 Wednesday evening.
DPS troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck around 6:10 p.m., where a 2019 Dodge Ram truck had been traveling north before crossing the center stripe and striking a 2016 Honda Accord traveling south.
The driver of the Honda, Patricia Patrick, 50, of Weatherford, died at the scene, while a 22-year-old male passenger was transported to John Peter Smith with undisclosed injuries.
The driver of the Dodge, an 81-year-old Poolville man, was uninjured.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter was no other information is available at this time.
