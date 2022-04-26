City concludes extensive evaluation of proposed downtown bypass
WEATHERFORD – The City of Weatherford has concluded its extensive evaluation of the proposed downtown bypass project, determining that the downtown bypass will not accomplish goals for pedestrian safety and improved traffic operations, according to a news release.
The evaluation was conducted in collaboration with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation. Results from the evaluation took approximately two years to collect, which developed confidence through discovery and detailed analysis, according to the release.
“Proposed projects of this magnitude take time and deliberate effort to move from concept to confidence, especially with federal funding,” said Director of Capital Projects Chad Marbut. “We develop that confidence through discovery and detailed analysis. I am proud that the City of Weatherford took the time to develop ways to communicate the proposed project to the community and work with all partners to collect data that allowed us to get to this point.”
The city of Weatherford retained Kimley-Horn to provide professional services for an in-depth analysis study and engineering design of the Weatherford Downtown Bypass Project. The study utilized advanced traffic modeling software and real-world traffic counts to analyze the effectiveness of the bypass. It analyzed multiple configurations and scenarios considering environmental, historical, and contextual impacts ensuring that all options were extensively explored and vetted.
“The results were clear,” said City Manager James Hotopp. “The project does not achieve our community goals, and the negative impacts of the bypass on the downtown district would be substantial, especially when looking at adjacent historical properties. This is something we are just not willing to jeopardize.”
Moving forward, the city of Weatherford will continue focusing on targeted solutions. In the last few years, downtown has noticed substantial impacts on pedestrian safety and traffic calming as a direct result of street rehabilitation work in the southeast and northeast quadrants. This will be further enhanced when rehabilitation on the northwest portion of downtown begins soon. Additional resources, such as building and landscape lights, parklet zones and intentional branding have boosted economic growth.
“The right decision was made,” Hotopp said. “I am proud of the collaborative effort made by our citizens, staff and city council who took the time to get us to this point.”
