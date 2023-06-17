WEATHERFORD — A grand opening for the fully-renovated Comfort Inn Weatherford was held earlier this month.
Formerly known as Hampton Inn Weatherford, the hotel, operated by Panchal Hospitality Management LLC, has undergone a transformation to embrace modern design and enhanced guest experience offered by the Comfort Inn brand, part of the Choice Hotels portfolio.
Members from the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce as well as local officials and hotel representatives were in attendance June 8 as the hotel clipped the ceremonial ribbon which has become a rite of passage for new businesses. Along with the ribbon cutting, the hotel served food and refreshments, and held property tours which showcased the newly renovated public spaces and guest rooms.
“We are delighted to introduce the newly renovated Comfort Inn Weatherford to the local community and beyond,” Panchal Hospitality Management President Prem Panchal said. “This renovation represents our dedication to providing guests with a first-class experience in a modern and inviting environment. We look forward to welcoming both leisure and business travelers and exceeding their expectations.
“This brand is all about great service and clean, modern rooms at an incredible value. It truly is a win for the traveling public, especially in an era of inflating prices.”
As part of the Choice Hotels family, guests at the 55-room Comfort Inn Weatherford will have access to the award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program, which allows loyal guests to earn valuable points during their stays, which can be redeemed for free nights, gift cards, and other exciting rewards. Choice Privileges members also enjoy exclusive perks, such as express check-in, late check-out and access to members-only rates.
Comfort Inn Weatherford boasts a wide array of amenities, including guest room featuring modern furnishings, plush bedding, an oversized flat-screen TV and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing swim in the outdoor pool or maintain their exercise routine in the fitness center. Additionally, the hotel offers a hot breakfast each morning, providing a variety of options to start the day off right, and a convenient marketplace which offers a variety of food and beverage options.
For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/txl14 or contact the hotel directly at txl14@stayatchoice.com.
