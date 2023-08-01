In a heartfelt tribute to their esteemed residents who were former school teachers, West Fork at Weatherford is launching a School Supply Drive throughout the entire month of August. The event is to extend a helping hand to Weatherford Independent School District teachers by providing them with much-needed school supplies to create a conducive learning environment for their students.
Participating in the School Supply Drive is easy and straightforward. From Aug. 1-15, participants can visit West Fork at Weatherford at any time to collect a list of requested school supplies from the front desk. They can then bring their contributions back to West Fork.
West Fork at Weatherford will also match each donation if someone brings their purchase receipt.
“As a former educator with Weatherford ISD, this is something that is very near and dear to my heart,” said West Fork Executive Director Jacy Poe. “I am looking forward to working with my residents and staff to give back to our local educators. It is so important for all students to have the tools needed for a successful school year.”
