The Springtown Police Department Tuesday released additional details regarding a deadly two-vehicle wreck on Farm-to-Market 51 North last month.
Springtown officers responded to reports of the collision around 12:45 p.m. May 25, in the 2900 block of FM 51 North.
Three of the four occupants — Corrine Wolfe, 81 of Waxahachie; Jean Peters, 91, of Kerrville; and Christie Bolt, 60, of Kerrville, were pronounced deceased on scene. A fourth occupant, Milton Wolfe, 84, of Waxahachie, was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Azle, where he later died.
A witness advised that a silver Dodge pickup was travelling northbound on FM 51 near the 70 mph marker, when he appeared to accelerate, losing control of the vehicle, and causing it to slide sideways into oncoming traffic, according to SPD. After the investigation, the point of impact was determined. The investigation concluded the silver Dodge accelerated on the wet roadway, causing it to hydroplane and slide sideways into the lane of travel of the Honda, giving neither vehicle a chance to correct course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.