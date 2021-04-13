Trinity Christian Academy announces Jesse Whiteaker as the new TCA secondary principal.
Whiteaker has been working in professional education for 13 years now, with a career that encompasses public school teaching, youth ministry, and Christian school administration.
Between high school and college, he served in the U.S. Army as a chaplain’s assistant and served with an offensive infantry battalion overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-2004. It was during his time in the Army that he met his wife Jenn, also a chaplain’s assistant in the Army. They have been married for 19 years and have two daughters, Gracee (14), a competitive distance runner, and Kara (12), a volleyball and softball player.
Whiteaker is an active, high-energy person who enjoys all of the adventure sports including running, mountain biking, skiing and boarding (water and snow), kayaking, and playing any sport available. He played competitive soccer all through childhood and early adulthood, and currently enjoys living out his soccer dreams by serving as a referee.
Whiteaker also enjoys reading Christian literature, listening to audiobooks and podcasts, and is disciplined in his spiritual formation. He also plays multiple instruments and enjoys jamming music with other players.
Jesse has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and an all-levels principal’s license through ACSI.
