The Weatherford High School Blue Belles competed at the Showtime International State Championship on Saturday, coming home as state grand champions.
Blue Belle officers were the highest scoring group out of the entire state of Texas, including all dance studios and schools. All awards are listed below.
Officer Awards:
GRAND CHAMPION OFFICERS
Sweepstakes & Judges Award Officers
Best in Category Officer Kick
Best in Category Officer Pom
Best Category Officer Jazz
Supreme Officer Jazz (highest score of the day)
Supreme Officer Pom (highest score of the day)
Supreme Officer Kick (highest score of the day)
Best of the Best Officers 1st place (out of the entire contest)
Judges Award Officer Kick
Team Awards:
GRAND CHAMPION TEAM
Sweepstakes & Judges Award Team
First Place Team Pom
First Place Team Military
First Place Team Prop
Best of the Best Team 2nd place (out of entire contest)
Individual Awards:
Runner up 9th grade solo finalist Jenna Oestrle
First Division Solo Frida Rubio
First Division Duet Madison Metzger & Faith Wilhite
