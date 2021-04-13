WHS Blue Belles
Special to the Weatherford Democrat

The Weatherford High School Blue Belles competed at the Showtime International State Championship on Saturday, coming home as state grand champions.

Blue Belle officers were the highest scoring group out of the entire state of Texas, including all dance studios and schools. All awards are listed below.

Officer Awards:

GRAND CHAMPION OFFICERS

Sweepstakes & Judges Award Officers

Best in Category Officer Kick

Best in Category Officer Pom

Best Category Officer Jazz

Supreme Officer Jazz (highest score of the day)

Supreme Officer Pom (highest score of the day)

Supreme Officer Kick (highest score of the day)

Best of the Best Officers 1st place (out of the entire contest)

Judges Award Officer Kick

Team Awards:

GRAND CHAMPION TEAM

Sweepstakes & Judges Award Team

First Place Team Pom

First Place Team Military

First Place Team Prop

Best of the Best Team 2nd place (out of entire contest)

Individual Awards:

Runner up 9th grade solo finalist Jenna Oestrle

First Division Solo Frida Rubio

First Division Duet Madison Metzger & Faith Wilhite

