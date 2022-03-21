Wildfires that scorched multiple counties including nearby Hood County on Sunday took a hit from rainfall that began Monday morning as firefighters from across the state continued to battle blazes west and south of Mineral Wells.
An unknown number of residents in the Lipan area were able to return home Monday morning after a mandatory evacuation was enacted late Sunday afternoon.
“Everybody’s back home, I reckon,” Lipan Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Ned Tipton said around 10:30 a.m. Monday. “There were probably 100 firefighters and 40 trucks or more (deployed). The Forest Service showed up with airplanes.”
Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn was among those personally affected on Sunday.
“I live in Hood County and had to evacuate my personal home (Sunday) so I’ve been displaced,” he said around noon on Monday. “We got all the cows back in line.”
Dunn said his department had deployed to Ranger last week to fight flames that damaged much of the historic downtown including a 100-year-old Baptist church.
“We also sent trucks out to Hood and Erath counties, too,” he said.
Temporary shelters, on U.S. 377 and in Granbury, were established that afternoon, and Tipton was not certain how many people had left their homes under the evacuation. Donations of non-perishable food, cash, pain relievers, eye wash and lip balm — but not clothing for health reasons — are being collected at Decker Gym in Granbury, 600 W. Bridge St.
Tipton reported he’d heard of no injuries from the fire.
“I think there were two structures lost,” he said. “As far as I know, everybody’s fine.”
He also said one Hood County road remained shut off.
Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Capt. Randall Noe said crews were able to remain at home Monday after weekend deployments.
“We’re doing better, now that we got some rain coming in,” Noe said.
Weather forecasts called for high winds that have characterized the week of wildfires to continue through the week, ranging from 10 mph to 25 mph. The strongest winds are predicted in the afternoons.
Temperatures will be noticeably milder this week, with highs ranging in the mid to upper 50s.
The Texas A&M Forest Service on Monday said 178 wildfires had sprung up during the past seven days,burning close to 108,500 acres. Last Thursday alone, local, state and federal emergency responders fought 20 wildfires which burned 67,533 acres.
Aside from the Lipan fire, which was named Big L Fire, major blazes nearest Weatherford and Mineral Wells dominated much of the landscape in Eastland and Brown counties.
Dubbed the Eastland Complex Fire and comprising seven separate fires, its flames affected more than 54,000 acres and prompted multiple evacuations and road closures. The forest service reported 147 structures were damaged in the Eastland Complex.
That fire took the life of Eastland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Barbara Fenley, who was overcome while helping evacuate residents.
On Monday morning, the forest service reported the Eastland Complex was 30 percent contained.
