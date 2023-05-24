DALLAS – Luke Williams has joined the PlainsCapital Weatherford lending group as vice president and commercial loan officer at the bank’s 1001 Santa Fe Drive location.
“We’re excited to have Luke on board with us at PlainsCapital,” said John Hinton, president of PlainsCapital’s Weatherford branch. “His banking background in the local business community makes him an excellent fit for our commercial lending team.”
As a longtime resident of Weatherford, Williams has more than eight years of banking experience in the area. He received a BBA in finance from Tarleton State University. At PlainsCapital, he will provide commercial lending, banking, and credit underwriting solutions to clients in Parker County.
“I’m pleased to join a community-focused bank like PlainsCapital,” said Williams. “I look forward to serving Parker County business leaders and providing them with the lending support they need to grow and thrive.”
