The boil water notice that was issued for an area of Willow Park on Sunday has been rescinded by the city.
The notice was issued after E. coli bacteria was discovered in the Willow Springs and Willow Springs Oak supply. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to inform residents to boil their water before consuming it.
The ares affected were Russell Road, Circle Lane, Circle Court, Deer Creek Pond, Big Creek Road, Quail Trail, Bond Road, Peach Drive, Kingswood Road, Misty Meadow Drive, Quail Crest Circle and East Bankhead Highway.
"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 15," according to a release from the city.
“E. coli can enter [a] system through improperly cased wells, or back siphoning through a water hose or hose bib on a house after a pressure loss,” Willow Park Director of Public Works Michelle Guelker said.
Bacterial contamination can also occur when increased runoff enters the drinking water source, if a break happens in the distribution system or a failure occurs in the water treatment process, according to a release from the city of Willow Park.
For more information visit willowpark.hosted.civiclive.com or the city’s Facebook page.
