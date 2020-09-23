Saying she believes her journey has come to an end, Willow Park Place 2 Councilmember Amy Fennell resigned from her elected position Tuesday night to pursue her passion for serving in a different capacity.
"It’s no secret that these past eight months have been incredibly difficult for me on council. I have been in a lot of prayer and have stayed the course because of how much I love the people. I love Willow Park like family and my passion is to serve others, it’s part of who I am,” Fennell said during the city council meeting. “I couldn’t give up on it, but I’ve been working to find a more effective way to live out that passion than where I am right now and I believe that I have found it.”
Fennell has accepted a position to work at Century 21 Lynch Legacy in Willow Park.
“About a year ago Stacy Lynch, Century 21 Lynch Legacy, started talking to me about coming to work for her. We’ve had countless conversations about how to make commercial development work for a community and she’s building a team at Lynch Legacy group to make that happen. She’s going to make that happen the right way and I’ve made the decision to join her," Fennell said. "I originally planned to finish my term before starting a career, but God made it clear last week that now is the time. It’s a tremendous opportunity for me to better serve my community, but in order to do so, I cannot continue working on the council. It’s simply a conflict of interest.
“I’ve weighed everything out and even if I stayed above it and abstained from certain votes, it still has the look of impropriety and the one thing I believe I have with the public is their trust.”
Fennell was elected to the WP city council in May of 2017.
Fennell said she would be submitting her official letter of resignation to WP Mayor Doyle Moss on Wednesday, but wanted to make the announcement to the public first.
“So tonight is my last night as a councilwoman in Willow Park. I chose to share this in open session because I wanted the public to be the first to know — you are my family, you put me here and you deserve to hear it from me,” Fennell said. “I love this community and I’m proud of the difference you are making. I thank you for all that you’ve done and I encourage you to be kind, have courage and stay involved. Y’all keep taking care of each other.”
Fellow council members and city staff thanked Fennell for all the work she’s done on the council.
“Thank you for your service, thank you for what you have done on this council, thank you for keeping me accountable,” WP City Manager Bryan Grimes said. “You have served this community well and I appreciate it, and I know the staff does as well. This will be an interesting transition, but I know you will do well in your new career and from the staff and from myself, we wish you nothing but the best.”
Place 1 Councilmember Eric Contreras also thanked Fennell and took a moment to say a few words.
“Since day one when I first started showing up to council meetings, you encouraged me to get involved, you challenged me a lot and I really appreciate the friendship,” Contreras said. “Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for the council, the community and I wish you nothing but the best.”
Information about filing WP City Council Place 2 following Fennell’s resignation has not yet been determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.