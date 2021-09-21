Willow Park Councilman Eric Contreras has announced his bid for Parker County Precinct 4 Commissioner.
“As a Parker County Commissioner, I will be fighting everyday for the conservative values that make our county great,” Contreras said. “I am a limited government, constitutional conservative. I believe you know how to make decisions for you and your family better than the government. I am pro-freedom, pro-business, pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-Texas and pro-America. And I will never forget that I work for you, the people of Parker County.”
Current Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan in July announced he did not intend to seek reelection.
Contreras outlined his platform of principles he will pursue on the Parker County Commissioners’ Court, including:
- Saving the taxpayer’s money by making local government more efficient and more effective;
- Reimagining our infrastructure plans to adequately support our growing area, while maintaining a sense of local community;
- Creating and promoting a safe, healthy and vibrant community;
- Working with neighboring cities and counties on long term strategies which benefit everyone;
- Having an open-door policy and always listening to the citizens of Parker County.
Contreras has also worked for the last 15 years in the railroad industry as the sales and marketing team leader and is a 2004 graduate of Texas Christian University. His wife, Jaclyn Williams Contreras, is the Managing Partner at Roger Williams Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Weatherford. They live in Parker County with their young daughter, Clara.
For more information, go to texansforeric.com.
