WILLOW PARK — A new stage is coming to eastern Parker County.
The developers of Willow Park North announced Wednesday that Texas icon Lucchese Bootmaker is sponsoring a stage that will begin welcoming artists in the fall.
The District at Willow Park, at 460 Shops Blvd. in Willow Park North, will seat between 1,500 and 2,000 in an outdoor amphitheater paired with two-story restaurant spaces with near-360-degree views of the venue.
The announcement from Wilks Development said The Lucchese Stage will feature concert-quality sound, lights and a 20-by-12-foot LED wall.
The stage is envisioned for live music, karaoke and trivia, while it’s big screen will offer the community prime views of sports events.
“We’re very excited about any music options for Willow Park,” city spokeswoman Rosealee Hoffman said, welcoming The Lucchese Stage joining nearby music venues Parker County Ice House and Railhead BBQ. “Not only is Willow Park a great place to live and work, but it’s a great place to visit. This just adds to our appeal.”
While the city has no direct role in the development, Hoffman said discussions are underway for ways to cooperate.
She added that stage sponsor Lucchese, a premiere Western bootmaker since 1883 headquartered in the Fort Worth Stockyards, put a store in Parker County’s second-largest city less than two years ago.
“We’ve had some really exciting commercial development over the last couple of years,” she said.
The Wilks announcement quotes Lucchese Director of Brand Activation and Partnerships Kelsey Charles as saying the company and Willow Park are a perfect fit.
“Lucchese is excited to become further involved with The District at Willow Park and share our love of artistry with the Parker County community,” he said. “We can’t wait to see people both dancing and stomping their Lucchese boots along with live music this fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.