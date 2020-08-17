Although rain showered across Parker County Sunday night, two cities are still emphasizing the importance of water conservation through the Texas summer.
On Friday, the city of Willow Park activated its Stage 3 water restrictions after water tank levels became dangerously low with an elevated fire threat. Stage 3 restrictions include no landscape watering of any kind, including parks, golf courses and sports fields.
“The city activated restrictions on Aug. 14 after demand began to outpace the supply. Normally, usage goes down during the night hours, but we were still seeing usage on pretty much a 24-hour cycle,” WP Communications and Marketing Director Rosealee Kertok said. “That meant our tanks and wells did not have an opportunity to replenish themselves during the overnight hours, helping to create the shortage. We hope to lift the restrictions sometime this week.”
Kertok said the city of Weatherford has agreed to supply up to 200,000 gallons per day to Willow Park temporarily.
Stage 1 water restrictions for Willow Park include limiting outdoor watering with sprinkler or irrigation systems to twice a week between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. — residential addresses that end in an even number on Wednesdays and Saturdays, residential addresses that end in an odd number on Thursdays and Sundays and all non-residential locations on Tuesdays and Fridays. There is no water allowed on Mondays. Stage 1 also discourages hosing of paved areas and buildings, unless to alleviate immediate health or safety hazards.
Stage 2 limits watering to once per week — residential addresses that end in an even number on Saturdays, residential addresses that end in an odd number on Thursdays, and all non-residential locations on Tuesdays. There is no watering allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during Stage 2 restrictions. Stage 2 is triggered if the city’s water demand reaches or exceeds 95% of reliable delivery capacity for a 24-hour period; the city’s distribution system becomes contaminated; the water demand for all or part of the delivery system equals or exceeds delivery capacity because delivery capacity is inadequate; the water supply system is unable to deliver water due to the failure or damage of major water system components; or the city of Fort Worth initiates Stage 2.
Stage 3, which is where the city currently is, is triggered when Willow Park’s water demand has reached or exceeds 98% of reliable delivery capacity for a 24-hour period and based on the other conditions listed in Stage 2.
“The goal of Stage 3 under the city’s drought contingency plan is to reduce usage by 20 percent. Under the Stage 3 restrictions, there is no landscape watering of any kind, including parks, golf courses, and sports fields. This means no sprinkler systems should be running,” Kertok said. “Watering with a hand-held hose, soaker hose or drip irrigation is still allowed, but we ask that residents be judicious and focus on the protection of structural foundations, trees, and other high-value landscape materials. It also prohibits the filling of pools and jacuzzis, ornamental fountains or ponds.”
The details on Willow Park’s drought contingency plan can be found on the city’s website at willowpark.org.
The city of Weatherford has year-round permanent water restrictions — limiting watering to twice a week with automatic sprinkler or irrigation systems.
“We’re always watching our water levels and conservation is very important, especially in Texas when it gets really hot,” Weatherford Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat said.
Weatherford has its water conservation and drought contingency plan available on the city’s website along with its stages of the drought plan.
Stage 1 includes twice a week water between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and breaks down entities by days of the week. On Mondays, there is no outdoor watering allowed. On Tuesdays and Fridays, city, local government and district offices are allowed to water. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, addresses ending in an even number are allowed to water and on Thursdays and Sundays, addresses ending in an odd number are allowed to water. Other restrictions limit hosing of buildings or other structures for purposes other than fire protection or surface preparation before painting and washing of any motor vehicle, motorbike or other vehicle shall be limited to the use of a hand held bucket or a hand held hose equipped with a shutoff nozzle for quick rinses.
Stage 2 includes once a week watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with no watering outdoors on Mondays. On Fridays, city, local government and school district offices may water; on Saturdays, addressed ending in an even number may water outdoors; and on Sundays, addresses ending in an odd number may water. Other restrictions include hosing of paved areas such as sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or other impervious surfaces, except to alleviate an immediate or safety hazard. The refilling of swimming pools or ornamental fountains or ponds is prohibited, with the exception of ornamental fountains or ponds, if necessary to support aquatic life.
The trigger for Stage 2 requires that the lake level in Lake Weatherford reaches 887.5 feet or 54% capacity; water demand reaches 85% for the water treatment capacity; any mechanical failure of pumping equipment that will require more than 48 hours to repair when dry weather conditions exist and continued dry weather is expected, or the Tarrant Regional Water District issues a water warning for a variety of reasons.
Stage 3 is considered a water emergency and all outdoor watering is prohibited including uses prohibited in Stage 1 and Stage 2. Stage 3 is triggered if the lake level reaches 45% capacity, water demand reaches 85% of the water treatment capacity or there’s a major water line break, pump or system failure occurs, which causes unprecedented loss of capability to provide water service or natural or man-made contamination of the water sources.
Weatherford currently hasn’t activated any stages in its drought contingency plan.
“I have not been notified to put anything out there about being in conservation, but we’re always on that watering schedule,” Rexroat said. “They have not contacted us to put anything out related to a stage. Not saying it couldn’t happen, but we’re not in any type of conservation at this point.”
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Keetch-Byram Drought Index, Parker County was listed in the second highest drought category as of Monday. On the scale, which starts at zero and goes to 800, Parker County was in the 600-700 category. According to the category, “wildfires will show extreme intensity. Deep-burning, intense wildfires with significant spotting can be expected. This is often associated with severe drought.”
Kertok said a depleted water supply, combined with an enhanced risk of fire, can quickly become a public safety issue that affects everyone.
“During the summer months, water demand is at its greatest. In addition to supplying homes and businesses, the water supply feeds services such as fire suppression and protection,” Kertok said. “There is a misconception among the public that this is a result of mismanagement of the water system or some sort of issue with the water supply or well production. This issue was created strictly because of unexpectedly high demand during the hottest part of the year, and some customers are not complying with the rules that were already in place on water usage. The city of Willow Park will continue to campaign for smart water usage and to raise awareness of the city’s watering guidelines.”
The city of Willow Park will be issuing warnings for noticeable and obvious violations during this time.
