The City of Willow Park welcomed its newest council member Tyler VanSant on Oct. 13 to fill the vacant Place 2 position.
The term for the seat runs through May of 2021.
VanSant was selected by the council after a panel interview of three different candidates. He and his family have been Willow Park residents since 2017.
“We had three quality candidates and it was tough decision for council to make,” WP Mayor Doyle Moss said. “We are very excited to have Tyler and the leadership experience he brings from his military service and his service at Lockheed.”
VanSant currently works as an operations analyst at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth and served active duty for seven years in the United States Air Force. He still serves in the USAF reserves.
“When I was coming off active duty in 2017, we lived in Moore, Oklahoma. My wife actually got her job first,” VanSant said. “When you transfer to the civilian world, you know your end date, so we were looking for jobs. When she got her job, we had some friends that lived in Willow Park and said we needed to look here. We looked in Willow Park Village, found a house we loved, and moved in August of that year.”
VanSant said one of the attractive features of the community was the mix of larger-city amenities combined with a small-town feel.
“The first things we noticed was the proximity to work for both our jobs. You come off this big busy highway and see how quaint everything is, especially on the north side, but then you get back out there, closer to the highway, and you have all the amenities you need – grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants,” VanSant said. “We really just enjoyed that.”
VanSant’s wife, Sarah, works at Brewer Middle School as the ESL coordinator. The couple have two sons – Luke, 4, and Adam, six months. The pair has been together since they met during their time at Texas A&M University, where VanSant served in the Corps of Cadets.
Originally from Bridgeton, New Jersey, VanSant chose Texas A&M because he was considering either a career in the military or federal law enforcement. Although he admits to some culture shock when he first came to Texas, he said he immediately fell in love with school. He entered the military upon graduation from college, had multiple tours overseas, and eventually landed in Oklahoma before joining the Willow Park community.
“When I saw there was a vacant seat, I know this was a good opportunity to get involved,” he said. “I wanted to see how I could help.”
VanSant said his vision for Willow Park involves supporting the “right kind” of business, that will help pave the way for amenities and infrastructure moving forward.
“We have more homes going in, we want to keep those people in the city to spend money. That’s revenue we could be using for green spaces and other things here in the city,” he said.
“Willow Park is postured to do some great things with all the undeveloped highway frontage, I want to be involved in helping shape that development in the correct way to make sure we have more restaurants. I want people to spend money in Willow Park because that’s going to fund fire and police, streets and roads, and that sort of thing. It’ll just make the neighborhood better for everyone.
“I am excited for this vote of confidence from the city council and I’m ready to serve the best interests of the city and the citizens.”
