A 75-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 3325 in Parker County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of the two-vehicle incident, which happened around 7 a.m. just south of White Settlement Road.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2010 white Ford Escape was traveling south on FM 3325 and, for an undetermined reason, crossed the center of the road into the northbound lane of travel," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The Escape struck a 2007 Ford Econoline van head on."
The driver of the Escape, Geraldine P. Zuehlke, of Willow Park, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the van, Rigoberto Jimenez Monciavaiz, 39, of Arlington, sustained undisclosed injuries and was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. There was one passenger in the van transported for undisclosed injuries to a local hospital and three passengers in the van who were uninjured.
