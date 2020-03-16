A statement posted to WinStar's website indicates the casino, retail stores and casino restaurants are closing "in accordance with health official directives discouraging mass gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of this virus."
The WinStar World Casino Hotel will remain open, according to the statement. The Terrace View Café inside the WinStar World Casino Hotel and The Spa at WinStar will also remain open, but with service limited to no more than 50 people at a time.
Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, WinStar Golf Club, WinStar Golf Academy will remain open, as well. Legends Bar and Grill will remain open but also will limit service to no more than 50 people at a time.
The closure is a precautionary measure to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby announced Monday in a press release.
“We are closing all casinos operated by the Chickasaw Nation as a way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Anoatubby said, “and protect the health and well-being of our citizens. Casinos will close at midnight tonight [Monday] and remain closed through March 31.”
The closure of WinStar and all other Chickasaw-owned casinos follows guidance issued Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events of 50 or more people taking place over the next eight weeks. CDC guidance indicates its recommendation doesn’t apply to the day-to-day operations of educational institutions or businesses.
More than 3,700 people are employed at the casino and in its hospitality and restaurant arms, according to a 2018 fact sheet posted on the casino’s website. More than 2,300 of those employees hail from Texas. Employees will still be paid while the casino is closed, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.