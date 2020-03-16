Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.