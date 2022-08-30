Weatherford ISD trustees, in a special meeting Monday, adopted their 2022-23 tax rate.
The overall rate, comprised of both Interest and Sinking and Maintenance and Operations, was lowered from $1.2393 to $1.2219.
The new rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate, and the tax rate will effectively be raised by 1.03% and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $12.51.
Over a five-year period, trustees have lowered the overall tax rate by more than $0.2321.
Over a five-year period, trustees have lowered the overall tax rate by more than $0.2321.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.