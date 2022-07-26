Weatherford ISD has announced the recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus and Service Awards and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.
Established in 1998, the Distinguished Alumnus Award is the highest honor given to a Weatherford High School graduate. The Distinguished Service award is the highest honor given to a former WISD employee or school board member.
2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipients
Janice Hott Taylor, Class of 1960
Wayne Garrett, Class of 1972
Linda (Nenette) Day, Class of 1984
Distinguished Service Recipient
Dr. Deborah Cron, former WISD Superintendent: Years of Service 2001-2011
The Weatherford High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee was created in 2004 with a mission to recognize athletes and coaches who have made outstanding contributions to the Weatherford High School athletic program.
2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
Mark Thomas, Class of 1965
Lori Lowen Mares, Class of 1989
Dustin Williams, Class of 2013
The 2022 Ex-Student Award recipients and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during Weatherford High School’s homecoming weekend, Sept. 22-23.
