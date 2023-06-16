The Weatherford ISD board of trustees Monday reaffirmed its commitment to retaining employees with the approval of a 4% pay increase from the midpoint of their paygrade. This action will also enhance the recruitment of new employees to support Weatherford ISD students.
“Our employees are the heart of our school district. We see firsthand how hard they work and the extra effort they give to make sure each student reaches their greatest potential,” Mike Guest, WISD board president, said. “As a district, we are educating the next generation of leaders for our community and we are grateful to offer this pay increase for our staff.”
Compensation was discussed at the June 12 regular meeting. The pay increase is for the 2023-24 school year from the midpoints of the 2022-23 Compensation Plan for teacher, nurse, librarian, administrative/professional, finance/operations, clerical/paraprofessional and auxiliary paygrades.
“Our board is focused on ensuring we recruit and retain the most talented employees to serve the students of Weatherford ISD,” WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said. “We appreciate their commitment to ensuring we attract highly qualified staff for all areas.”
The board also announced Kendall Berry as the new principal for Austin Elementary.
Berry began her career in public education in 2006 as a second grade teacher. Over the years, she has been a third grade teacher, intervention specialist and assistant principal, all at Austin Elementary.
Berry holds an Associates Generalists degree from Weatherford College, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree from Tarleton State University and a Masters of Educational Leadership from Lamar University.
Trustees Monday also recognized the Employees of the Year from each of the support service areas.
Those honored include:
• Custodial Department Employee of the Year – Martin Nelson
• Clerical Paraprofessional of the Year – Brooke Graham
• Maintenance Department Employee of the Year – Rosendo Torres
• Child Nutrition Employee of the Year – Amanda Green
• Transportation Employee of the Year – Bobbie Wall
• Instructional Paraprofessional of the Year – Cianna Lewis.
