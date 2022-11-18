For the 20th consecutive year, Weatherford ISD earned the top-level Superior Achievement rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
The FIRST rating system was adopted during the 1999 Texas Legislative session and was implemented in 2003 for the 2001-2002 fiscal year. The process for determining the 2021-2022 ratings was based on 20 indicators taken from the audited financial information for the 2020-2021 school year. Weatherford ISD has always received a Superior Achievement rating, the highest ranking available from FIRST.
“I am so proud of our Business and Operations Department and their ongoing commitment to ensure Weatherford ISD follows strong financial management practices,” said Superintendent Beau Rees. “A ‘superior’ rating is an honor and a testament to how our district utilizes funds to ensure we are fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.”
The primary goal of FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources; a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.