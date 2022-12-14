The Weatherford ISD Education Foundation is teaming up with jeweler Kendra Scott to bring you a virtual and in-person shopping event where you’ll find everything you need to start checking off your holiday list.
Proceeds from the period of Dec. 15-16 will benefit the WISD Education Foundation.
There are three ways to participate:
• Shop in-person at the University Park Village location from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15
• Call the University Park Village store at 817-484-5520 to place your order. WISD will bring your purchases back to the Education Foundation office in Weatherford where you can pick them up.
• Shop online Dec. 15-16 at kendrascott.com.
However you shop, be sure to use the promo code GIVEBACK-CYIZJ in your cart or at checkout at kendrascott.com or mention the WISD Education Foundation when making your purchase at the store, and 20% of your purchase to go the Education Foundation.
The WISD Education Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit, which awards funding for teachers through its grant awards program, provides school supplies and backpacks for students in need, awards scholarships for teachers to continue their education and provides children's books for pre-K students.
