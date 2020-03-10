After the whirlwind experience of her daughter being featured on TV for wheelchair dancing, Sami Gibson hopes her fifth-grader Mayli realizes how her public presence can inspire other girls like her.
The Curtis Elementary student recently performed on the NBC TV show “Little Big Shots,” which aired Sunday. Mayli danced using her wheelchair on the show with Rollettes Dance Team Founder Chelsie Hill.
“I just hope she realizes how many people she inspired and how many little girls like her got to see someone like them on TV and how special that is,” Sami Gibson said. “It’s not every day you get to see yourself represented, people with a disability represented in the media. The media and advertising is getting a lot better at all that, but I just hope she sees that.”
Mayli Gibson has had spina bifida since she was born and has always needed a wheelchair. She has also always wanted to dance, telling her mom at a young age, “Dance makes my heart feel happy,” she said.
From there, Mayli Gibson enrolled in special needs dance groups before her mother started Ayita Wheelchair Dance five years ago. The team usually has about 10 dancers who come out from across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The name Ayita means “first to dance” in the Cherokee language and is a reference to Mayli’s heritage. The team has performed at events like the Blue Belles’ show and the Abilities Expo in Dallas and Houston.
Producers for “Little Big Shots,” hosted by actress Melissa McCarthy, contacted Mayli Gibson through her social media, Sami Gibson said. Mayli and her mom spent eight days in January filming for the show in Los Angeles. While there, they got to see famous TV sets like the one for “Fuller House” and props and furniture from the “Friends” TV show.
Mayli Gibson said she liked dressing up for the show and getting to wear makeup. She also described the producers as nice and McCarthy as funny and nice.
“She messed up one time, so we had to redo it, and she was like, ‘It’s fine if you mess up, we’ll redo it,’” Mayli said.
Hill surprised Mayli Gibson during the show when she came on set to dance with her. Mayli has met Hill before and has kept in touch with the Rollettes Dance Team founder.
“Chelsie even said that I wouldn’t stop shaking, and I wouldn’t, I was so nervous and then I was excited,” Mayli said.
While on the show, Mayli Gibson received a $10,000 check from the company Caulipower that will go toward Mayli’s savings, wheelchair equipment and dance. Mayli hopes to one day be a dance coach like her mom.
“She’s inspired me to keep going with this Ayita dance [group],” Mayli Gibson said.
Curtis Elementary faculty praised Mayli for being kind, respectful and a hard worker.
“Mayli is a positive child who always has a smile to offer anyone she meets,” Curtis Elementary Principal Lorie Bratcher said. “She is a hard worker, never gives up and doesn’t allow challenges or adversities to slow her down.”
Mayli plans to continue watching the show to cheer on her friends that she made in the process. Her advice for children like her is, “Just to keep being yourselves because some people can’t help the way that they are but they just have to know that they are perfect the way they are.”
To watch Mayli’s episode on “Little Big Shots,” visit https://www.nbc.com/little-big-shots and select episode 3.
