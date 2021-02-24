Weatherford ISD is mourning the loss of one of it's students, an eighth grader who passed away Tuesday night.
A letter was sent out by Hall Principal Stephanie Wynne to notify families Tuesday night.
"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I let you know we lost a member of our Hall Middle School family last night," according to the letter. "Collin Sturgis, an eighth grade student, passed away after sustaining a serious injury at his home on Monday evening.
"This is an incredibly sad time for all of us, especially those who knew Collin as a friend and student. Collin was a popular, hardworking student who was involved in Hall athletics. He was both independent and fun loving.
"While we have not yet learned of any family needs, I would ask that you hold them in your thoughts and prayers. We will share service arrangements and any other pertinent information as soon as it becomes available.
"The school will have additional counselors on campus the rest of the week to assist students, staff and parents.
"As an added measure of care, we will have additional counselors at school for the rest of the week to assist students, staff, and parents with this loss. If you have concerns about your student please do not hesitate to contact us so we can keep an especially close watch on them.
"Families may call the Hall Middle School office at 817-598-2822 or send a text to wisdcares@weatherfordisd.com .
"We appreciate your support during this difficult time."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses: https://gofund.me/4a5dc244.
