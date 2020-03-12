A message from Weatherford ISD Superintendent Jeffrey Hanks was sent out Thursday noting that field trips, excluding UIL competition and extracurricular activities, are being suspended.
"Until further notice, Weatherford ISD is suspending all field trips along with student and staff school-related travel out of an abundance of caution in response to the spread of COVID-19," the message stated. "I know this decision may be disappointing to students and staff members but our first priority is always the safety and security of our students and staff. Thank you for working with us to address this situation as best as we can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.