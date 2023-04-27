STEPHENVILLE — Beginning fall 2023, Weatherford High School students can earn university credit before they graduate, thanks to Tarleton State University’s dual enrollment program, Tarleton Today.
Tarleton and Weatherford Independent School District leaders signed the agreement last week.
“This newest partnership furthers our commitment to educational attainment for all Texans,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Academically ambitious students at Weatherford High School will experience the expectations of college while earning university credit, saving them time and money while they learn.”
Tarleton already collaborates with more than 350 school districts statewide, including Weatherford, through its nationally acclaimed Distinguished High School Partners outreach. Launched in 2020, the program guarantees admission and provides annual scholarships to qualifying seniors.
Students participating in Tarleton Today take university courses over a traditional school year, receiving the high school portion of their instruction from their high school teacher and the university portion from a Tarleton professor. In addition to course content, Tarleton faculty empower students with university-ready skills and provide professional development for collaborating teachers.
Tarleton is developing dual enrollment opportunities in agricultural and STEM areas with school districts throughout Texas. Districts choose the courses they offer.
“Weatherford ISD is grateful for this partnership with Tarleton that ensures higher educational opportunities for our high school students,” said Weatherford ISD Superintendent Dr. Beau Rees. “We value the relationship with Tarleton and the bright future it offers all WISD students.”
Dual enrollment classes use the same lesson materials and learning objectives as courses taught at a Tarleton campus. Students who continue their education at Tarleton automatically qualify for additional scholarships.
A founding member of The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton is breaking records — in enrollment, research, scholarship, athletics, philanthropy and engagement — while transforming the lives of more than 15,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, A&M RELLIS at Bryan and online. True to Tarleton’s values of excellence, integrity, and respect, academic programs emphasize real world learning and address regional, state and national needs.
