Weatherford ISD will conduct a public hearing regarding the annual Texas Academic Performance Report at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
The public hearing will take place in the boardroom of the Weatherford ISD District Services Building (1100 Longhorn Drive, Weatherford, TX 76086) during a regularly scheduled meeting of the board of trustees.
State law requires school districts to hold a public discussion about the district’s performance on the annual TAPR within 90 calendar days from the date the report was released.
For more information about the TAPR from the Texas Education Agency, please visit the TEA’s website at https://tea.texas.gov/perfreport/tapr/index.html .
