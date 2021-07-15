While Weatherford ISD administrators are busy getting ready for the start of a new school year, the WISD board of trustees is planning for the future. During a work session held on July 13, school board members proposed and discussed areas of short-term and long-term need for the school district.
“While we know we have immediate needs that can be addressed through the normal budgeting process, we are also committed to planning for emerging needs that may result from projected growth in enrollment or aging equipment,” Board President Mike Guest said.
Topics discussed included accessibility, transportation, energy efficiency, HVAC replacement cycles, technology infrastructure upgrades, facility needs and high school programs.
“We are fortunate to have a school board committed to proactively exploring the most fiscally responsible ways to address the district’s immediate and long-term needs," WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said. "Whether they are exploring academic offerings at our high school or the cycle of replacement for our HVAC units, they are committed to ensuring our students and staff have the best learning environment.”
