A Weatherford woman was arrested, and a man was hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Parker County.
While en route to a disturbance call Saturday around 11 p.m., deputies were informed by telecommunicators that a man had reported being shot in the leg by his neighbor in the 100 block of Hyde Away Lane.
Deputies arrived and took the suspect, identified as Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters, 57, into custody without further incident.
The man told deputies he and his neighbor were talking when he told her he was going home and she pointed a revolver at him while he had his back turned, and told him he wasn’t leaving, according a press release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office. The man then reported he pushed the gun away from the suspect when she fired a single shot, striking him in the right calf. He was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury.
Harvey-Peters initially told deputies the man made an advance toward her and she told him to "get out." She then claimed the pair began wrestling over a .22 revolver, when the man shot himself and left. Sheriff’s investigators said the woman’s account of the incident changed multiple times, and she later implicated herself several times stating she had shot the victim.
Sheriff’s deputies noted the woman appeared to be heavily intoxicated, and could barely stand on her own.
She was booked into the Parker County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $20,000. She was additionally charged Monday with felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond has not been set on the additional charge. As of Monday, she remains incarcerated.
“This case will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” said Sheriff Russ Authier.
