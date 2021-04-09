Parker County Special Crimes investigators arrested a woman Thursday for cutting off ankle monitor.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators were conducting an investigation around noon Thursday in the 12000-block of FM 730 South when they recognized a female subject from a previous investigation, who was arrested in February for numerous narcotics charges while attempting to deliver illegal narcotics to a jail inmate while incarcerated.
Investigators identified the woman as Megan Marie Jacobs, 31, of Hudson Oaks, who parked her vehicle near a roadway and walked to a set of barrels. Investigators observed Jacobs acting suspiciously near the barrels, who then walked back to her vehicle and left the scene.
Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of Jacobs and returned to the barrels to find her ankle monitor lying on the ground which had been cut into pieces.
Further investigation revealed Jacobs had the ankle monitor from her previous drug charges in February which resulted in placing the monitor on her as a condition of her bond.
Jacobs was arrested Thursday on new charges of criminal mischief $750 to $2,500; driving while license invalid with previous conviction; and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one 4 to 200 grams. Jacobs had what is believed to be methamphetamine on her person at the time of her arrest.
As of Friday morning, Jacobs remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail on a $23,500 bond.
