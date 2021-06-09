A Millsap woman was arrested by Parker County sheriff's deputies following a burglary-in-progress call Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of Brazos Road just before 3 p.m., Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said, where a woman had reported an unknown person was inside her neighbor's home. The caller stated she knew the homeowner, who was not at home, and did not believe the suspects had permission to be inside the home.
Due to recent flooding in the area, the roads in the neighborhood were impassable by vehicle and rising waters surrounded area homes, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens assisted deputies in traveling to the residence by boat to access the home.
Sheriff’s deputies made contact with William Hull, 53, of Millsap, outside of the residence, who stated he and his wife, identified as Theresa Ann Salter, 60, of Millsap, had been staying in the home because their property was flooded.
Deputies made contact with Salter, who was inside the residence, stating they spoke with the homeowner, who confirmed no one had permission to be inside the home. Salter asked to retrieve her personal items before she left the residence. Deputies allowed Salter to retrieve her things, observing several bags in the dining area including a tool bag. Salter grabbed a zippered pouch, claiming it was hers. A search of the pouch revealed a clear plastic baggie containing .7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Deputies discovered another bag containing a loaded .9mm handgun. Salter claimed the bags and weapon belonged to her.
Salter was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, criminal trespass of a habitation and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
As of Wednesday morning, Salter remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail. Her bond has not been set.
Authier said the case will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking prosecution.
