A 37-year-old woman was injured after evading police and crashing her SUV when the chase ended in Fort Worth.
At approximately 3:10 p.m. Monday, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Durango traveling east on Interstate 20 in Willow Park for a traffic violation. For an as yet undetermined reason, the female driver of the Dodge choose to evade the trooper, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said.
The Dodge traveled east on I-20, to the area of McCart Avenue in Fort Worth, where it struck the rear of a box truck. After colliding with the box truck, the Dodge then struck two other vehicles causing those vehicles to strike two more vehicles.
The driver of the Dodge was injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the occupants of an additional vehicle in the crash was also transported to an area hospital. The injuries were undisclosed.
The incident is under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
