A 19-year-old woman was found deceased in the Weatherford Walmart parking lot Monday afternoon.
The woman was identified as Alyssa Baltzell, of Springtown, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Weatherford Police Department officers were dispatched to Walmart at about 2:35 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible deceased person, WPD Sgt. John Rudolph said.
“Officers arrived and met with the complainant who directed them to a silver Jeep SUV. Officers located a 19-year-old white female in the vehicle who showed signs of being deceased,” Rudolph said. “Paramedics arrived and pronounced the female deceased on scene. Investigators along with crime scene arrived and completed their investigation.”
The female was transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office but a cause of death has not yet been published at this time.
“There were indications inside of the vehicle that drugs could have been a factor but the cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the medical examiner's office," Rudolph said.
