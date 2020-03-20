Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss issued a local disaster declaration on March 20, that will last for seven days, or possibly longer if the city council votes to extend the declaration.
This declaration will make the city eligible for state and federal funds to assist in our local response to the coronavirus outbreak. The number one priority of the city of Willow Park is the safety and well-being of the community.
Under the terms of the declaration, the city of Willow Park’s emergency management plans are activated.
"We expect our businesses and residents to comply with the terms of Governor Greg Abbott’s March 19 Executive Order, including avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people; the closure of dine-in restaurant spaces, gyms, and bars; and not visiting nursing homes or long-term care facilities," according to the city. "City staff continues to work diligently to ensure the continuity of essential services to our community. We are also working to support our local businesses during these trying times.
"We encourage everyone to continue to follow the current CDC guidelines and look out for each other. Together, our community can sustain through this crisis and emerge stronger than before. We’re working for you."
Contact the city at 817-441-7108 or email info@willowpark.org for additional information or further questions.
