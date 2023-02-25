Clem Smith served various roles for the city of Weatherford, starting out as an officer for Weatherford PD in the 1970s.
Smith, born and raised in Weatherford, began his police career in May 1074, becoming the department’s first Black police officer.
He was awarded Officer of the Year twice, and earned a promotion to the rank of sergeant in 1976, and lieutenant in 1978.
Smith was recognized as Supervisor of the Year before another promotion to captain, then deputy chief in 1988.
“The Weatherford Police Department celebrates the trailblazers who have changed history and paved the road for generations,” WPD said in a statement on social media last week. “We remember Deputy Chief Clem Smith not just during Black History Month, but every day. Whenever we face challenges, we can look to how he tackled every problem with a warm smile and compassion towards others.
“He cared about this community and each person in it.”
Smith received numerous civic awards for his service to the community, including the recognition of “Clem Smith Day” by the city council.
He retired from Weatherford PD in 1999 after 25 years of service, and later served on the Weatherford city council from 1999 to 2009 as both a councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem.
Smith died in April 2021.
A commemorative plaque, noting Smith’s contributions and legacy, can be found on the second floor of the new Weatherford Public Safety Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.