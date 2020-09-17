The Weatherford Police Department is investigating an implied threat that was made to Hall Middle School Wednesday night, which circulated among students on Snapchat.
According to a message sent out to Hall Middle School families, the school received an anonymous tip regarding the posts about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
“We immediately notified the Weatherford Police Department who are actively investigating this situation in partnership with WISD’s Safety & Security team,” according to the message sent by HMS Principal Stephanie Wynne. “While the investigation remains active, we do not believe there is a safety concern for Hall Middle School students or staff. The consequences for this act will be in keeping with the WISD Student Code of Conduct and state law. We take threats very seriously, respond immediately, and will prosecute to the fullest extent possible within the law.”
Classes were held Thursday with additional security and the individuals involved in the post were not allowed to be in class.
“I would ask that you have a conversation with your student about being responsible when sharing information on social media,” according to Wynne’s message. “If you child is aware of any unsafe conditions or potential threats on students or staff, the first course of action should be to tell an adult rather than sharing what may be false information through text messages or social media. While we understand this is how students stay connected, sharing rumors instead of telling an adult results in widespread fear and anxiety.”
WPD Sgt. John Rudolph said no further information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
