The Weatherford Police Department made an arrest in connection with a recent Fentanyl-related death on Sunday in an ongoing investigation.
WPD obtained an arrest warrant for Colby Quinn Reeder-Knotts, 19, of Weatherford, who then turned himself into authorities at about 5:19 a.m. on Sunday.
"Reeder-Knotts has been arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony," according to a release from WPD. "Even though an arrest has been made related to a Fentanyl death, the investigation is still very active and ongoing. No other information is being released at this time."
Reeder-Knotts was booked into the Parker County Jail on a $20,000 on Sunday for the offense and bonded out the same day.
