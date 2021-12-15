The Weatherford Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a male subject believed to be responsible for a string of business burglaries in the city of Weatherford and in the county of Parker.
The attached still images are from video surveillance Dec. 7, the morning of the burglaries. Weatherford, along with the county, experienced several business burglaries (mainly donut shops) the night of Dec. 7 and into the early morning hours of Dec.
If anyone recognizes or has information about this subject, please contact the case detective, Chris Brown at 817-598-4340 or cbrown@weatherfordtx.gov
